Greek experimental project Πύργος Αθηνών (Athens Tower) has released a new LP “37°59′05″N 23°45′39″E” digitally and in physical form.

“37°59′05″N 23°45′39″E” features coordinates pointing to a location in Athens, Greece. The release was accompanied by a poetic announcement from Πύργος Αθηνών: “Coordinates. Even if we do not see or feel them, they exist. Soulless things exist among fleshy others. But who draws this heavy line? Flesh? Experience? Love?”

The message continues: “Our rooms are beloved. They carry our weight, witness the erosion of time, bear the vanity of waiting — waiting for the one certainty the living know.”

The LP is available through the project’s official Bandcamp page.

<a href="https://pyrgosathenon.bandcamp.com/album/37-59-05-n-23-45-39-e-37984587-n-23760874-e">37°59′05″N 23°45′39″E﻿ / ﻿37.984587°N 23.760874°E by Πύργος Αθηνών</a>

About Πύργος Αθηνών (Athens Tower)

Πύργος Αθηνών (Athens Tower) is an experimental music project from Athens, Greece, active since the early 2020s. Drawing inspiration from the city’s landscapes and philosophical reflections on existence, Πύργος Αθηνών creates minimalist, ambient-driven soundscapes often blended with spoken word. The project is named after the Athens Tower (Πύργος Αθηνών), the tallest building in Greece.

Πύργος Αθηνών is noted for avoiding the visualization of their music and for their absence from social media. The two anonymous members recite poetry instead of singing, “striving to give voice to the city itself and imparting a human dimension to the impersonal metropolis.”

The project released the EP “210” in 2021, followed by the cassette album “11527” in 2022, which included remixes by Greek electronic projects Blakaut and Alpha Sekt. Both releases appeared through the Greek label Soil Records. Their latest full-length album, “37°59′05″N 23°45′39″E,” was released in April 2025.

Due to their anonymity, Πύργος Αθηνών do not perform live.

