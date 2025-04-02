Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Washington DC’s ethereal goth/rock band Strange Boutique is back with their first album in 31 years. “Let the Lonely Heart Sing” will be released on 10 June 2025 via The Circle Music and Boutique Things. Strange Boutique’s album release show will take place on 12 July at Black Cat in Washington DC, USA.

For the occasion the band has dropped a new video-exclusive song “Radium Kiss”.

It’s not a coincidence that album cover features a cicada so Monica Richards explains: “I can’t tell you how excited I am for the new Strange Boutique album! I designed the cover as a mystical array surrounding a cicada. The cicada has long been known as a symbol of resurrection and transformation due to its fascinating life cycle. As a Washington DC band, we were very attuned to the cicada every Summer, as well as the 17-year cicadas, when the trees of DC would be filled with their ghostly sounds. This also blends perfectly with the title ‘Let the Lonely Heart Sing’, which is a lyric in one of our songs. Steve Willet and I feel it is the perfect symbol for a new album cover to show that Strange Boutique is back!”

<a href="https://strangeboutique.bandcamp.com/album/let-the-lonely-heart-sing">Let The Lonely Heart Sing by Strange Boutique</a>

“Let the Lonely Heart Sing” is available to pre-order and are available in pre-order in the following formats:

transparent marbled turquoise and black vinyl with printed inner sleeve

splatter purple and black Vinyl with printed inner sleeve

Digi CD with booklet

digitally

About Strange Boutique

Strange Boutique emerged from Washington, D.C.’s goth and post-punk scene in 1987, and that until their farewell performance at the original Black Cat in November 1993.​

The band’s lineup featured Monica Richards on vocals, Fred “Freak” Smith on guitar, Steve Willett on bass, and drummers Danny Ingram (1987–1991) followed by Rand Blackwell (1991–1994). Their discography includes three albums: “The Loved One” (1991), “Charm” (1993), and “The Kindest Worlds” (1994). Note that the track “Drown” from “The Loved One” album experienced a resurgence, amassing over 7 million streams on Spotify and over 10 million across all platforms.​

Following the band’s dissolution, members pursued various musical endeavors. Monica Richards co-founded Faith and the Muse, Fred Smith joined Blaxmyth, Steve Willett became part of the D.C. guitar ensemble Tone, and Rand Blackwell retreated to North Carolina.

The tragic loss of Fred “Freak” Smith in 2017 brought the remaining members back together to honor his memory. In June 2019, they delivered a sold-out tribute show at the Black Cat, with guitarist Dennis Kane, a protégé of Fred’s, stepping in. A decade later, in July 2004, Strange Boutique reunited for a one-off performance at The Black Cat, coinciding with the release of “The Collection: 1988–1994” on Metropolis Records.​

Strange Boutique previously released new tracks “The Night Birds” and “Jet Stream” from the new album “Let the Lonely Heart Sing”.

