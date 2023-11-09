Rogue Spore – Data from Rat Strategies (album – Rogue Spore)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Rogue Spore is an Irish project active since 2010. The music has been introduced by the project as ‘amphibious electronics’. The newest album features twelve cuts.

Content: It’s hard to catch the sound of this project. It sounds definitely Electronic and reveals numerous vintage sound treatments. From experiments with computer bleeps to space-like atmospheres to experiments reminding me to Suicide this album is diversified although very Experimental.

+ + + : This music sounds like being conceived in a sound laboratory. I like most of the vintage sound treatments which have this unique, magic, touch. The debut cuts are interesting but especially “Xhiro” is worthy of examination. Another essential piece is “The Third Secret Of Ballinspittle” which has this good-old Industrial Suicide touch.

– – – : By the exception of some spoken vocals I’m missing a few more samplings and/or vocals. The experimental sound of the work isn’t exactly the most accessible side of the project.

Conclusion: Contemporary Experimental-Electro music with vintage sound treatments.

Best songs: “Xhiro”, “The Third Secret Of Ballinspittle”, “The ramen Vector”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/roguespore