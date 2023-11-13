Dariusz Jakowski – Bleach Cocktail (Album – Ubocze)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Techno, Breakcore, Experimental.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Dariusz Jakowski is a Polish producer & artist who has released an impressive number of productions during the past years. “Bleach Cocktail” is his newest work featuring ten tracks.
Content: “Bleach Cocktail” takes off with a kind of Dark-, Experimental-Techno sound filled with a true canvas of noises and effects. The tracks are still revealing a minimalistic approach. Quite progressively the album evolves into Breakcore. The tracks feature minimalism and darkness.
+ + + : This is an interesting album for its Techno- and Breakcore free-style. Both influences have been mixed with Electronic sequences, dark noises and Industrial sound treatments. I especially like the Techno-driven debut cuts.
– – – : The album is gradually evolving into a few less cohesive cuts which sound a bit like improvisation.
Conclusion: I have mixed feelings listening to this album which is moving from dark, creative Techno music towards less inspired and less cohesive passages.
Best songs: “Bleach Cocktail”, “Bacteria”, “MDnT”.
Rate: 7.
