Shedir – Before the Last Light is Blown (album – N5md)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This is the third full length album by Italian female solo-project Shedir. Previous albums of Martina Betti were released by Cyclic Law.

Content: The sound universe of this artist is characterized by dark, dreamy, compositions. Martina Betti didn’t change her familiar sound formula although she reinforced some passages of the composition by heavy, symphonic arrangements. She also invited a guest musician to play saxophone on one of the cuts creating a ‘film-noir’ sensation.

+ + + : Shedir stands for dreamy, inhibited, music; the perfect mix between Dark-Ambient and Cinematic music. Introverted and refined but still dreamy and orchestral. She works with opposite elements which in the end became complementary. This is the most diversified work of Shedir which seduced me by the Film-Noir like “Deer Fluent In Wind” -featuring saxophonist Guido Tabone but also by the intimate “A Time Gone Out Of My Mind” which is a great last track.

– – – : Hard to say if this is the best Shedir production in time but I still got the feeling this artist has more potential than what comes out in her works. The best is maybe yet to come… who knows!?

Conclusion: Shedir moves on composing dark, dreamy, sound travels.

Best songs: “Deer Fluent In Wind”, “A Time Gone Out Of My Mind”, “The Bald-Faced Sun”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/shedirMartinaBetti

Label: www.n5md.com / www.facebook.com/n5Mafia