Ritualz drops ‘MIMIC’ cover album – Out now

Out now on Re:Mission Entertainment is “MIMIC”, the brand new cover album by Mexico City’s dark electro act Ritualz. The album is the follow-up to 2022 released “Radical Macabro” full length. The album is out on digital and CD and is a collection of songs Ritualz has covered since the inception of the project, all re-recorded for this release.

The covers on this album range from tracks by Depeche Mode to the late Xxxtentacion going through Marilyn Manson, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Nine Inch Nails and Industrial/Witchy versions of singles by Lenny Kravitz and Spanish pop icon Miguel Bosé.

The album holds photos of Juan Carlos “JC” Lobo Garcia as a young goth growing up in the suburbs “as life started revolving around dark music as a means of rebellion.” This is the first of two releases commemorating fifteen years of Ritualz.

You can download the new album below, or order the CD from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/mimic">MIMIC by RITUALZ</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

