February 1, 2022 bernard

Ritualz is back with an all new single, “Disintegration”. This is the first single off Ritualz ‘s upcoming new album “Radical Macabro”. This single includes remixes from Pictureplane, Sidewalks and Skeletons, plus two remixes made by Ritualz, a cover of “Ugly” by The Smashing Pumpkins and a short instrumental track from the “Radical Macabro” sessions.

This is the fourth week in a row Ritualz has released new music this year, something the project will continue to do until the release of the album this Summer.

You can find the full single on Bandcamp.

You can watch the video for “Disintegration” right below.

About Ritualz

Ritualz is the dark electronic project of JC Lobo from Mexico City. Once part of the first wave of witch house acts the one man band has since branched out to explore other styles like darkwave, industrial, noise and dark ambient, crafting a style of his own.

Releases include the witch house classics “CDR” and “Ghetto Ass Witch”, recently reissued on vinyl by Re:Mission Entertainment for their 10th anniversary, the debut album “Doom” and its follow up EP “Satanico Supremo” on Artoffact Records, and “Häxan”, a live score performance to the 1920s silent film.


