Harlem Electronics – Cage (Digital/Vinyl Album – Veyl)
Johan Skugge and Martin Thomasson founded Harlem Electronics over two decades ago. After a long hiatus, the project was reactivated in recent years, marking a strong return with the “Bait”-album in 2021. Now, they are back on Veyl with its successor, “Cage”—an eight-track offering of pure Electro, seamlessly blending Minimal-Electro with EBM influences.
While the compositions may seem straightforward, the meticulous sound production reveals the depth of their craftsmanship. Driving basslines and icy synth leads form the backbone of the album, while the whispery vocals, subtly mixed into the background, add an eerie, hypnotic touch.
Though “Cage” consists of only eight tracks, each one earns its place on this stunning release, leaving no room for filler—just pure, immersive sound. (Rating:8½).
Listen to “Sleuth”:
https://harlemelectronics.bandcamp.com/track/sleuth
