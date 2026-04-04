Years Of Shame – Primary (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Icy Cold Records)
With Years Of Shame, the established Icy Cold Records welcomes a new French duo.
The debut album features eight tracks that immediately lead us down a familiar Dark-Wave path. There is a well-balanced interplay between the guitar, which provides the necessary sense of sorrow and melancholy, and the keyboards, which add an extra, layer of atmosphere—sometimes icy—while also reinforcing the melodic structure. The vocals can sound somewhat sterile at times, yet they also carry a certain sensuality, forming a fitting complement to the music.
Years Of Shame may not bring anything radically new to the genre, but they will undoubtedly resonate with Post-Punk fans thanks to a number of particularly strong tracks. (Rating:7½).
Listen to “Heat”:
https://icycoldrecords.bandcamp.com/track/heat-3
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