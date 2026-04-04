April 4, 2026

Years Of Shame – Primary (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Icy Cold Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries April 4, 2026
Years Of Shame
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

With Years Of Shame, the established Icy Cold Records welcomes a new French duo.

The debut album features eight tracks that immediately lead us down a familiar Dark-Wave path. There is a well-balanced interplay between the guitar, which provides the necessary sense of sorrow and melancholy, and the keyboards, which add an extra, layer of atmosphere—sometimes icy—while also reinforcing the melodic structure. The vocals can sound somewhat sterile at times, yet they also carry a certain sensuality, forming a fitting complement to the music.

Years Of Shame may not bring anything radically new to the genre, but they will undoubtedly resonate with Post-Punk fans thanks to a number of particularly strong tracks. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Heat”:

https://icycoldrecords.bandcamp.com/track/heat-3

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Remix/Remodel: Vince Clarke in the spotlight - a special remix collection arrives

Remix/Remodel: Vince Clarke in the spotlight – a special remix collection arrives

János Janurik April 3, 2026
The Twilight Sad (Photo by Kidston Raymonde)

The Twilight Sad interview – ‘It’s The Long Goodbye’ is about grief, friendship and finding light in the dark

János Janurik April 3, 2026
SINE | Rona Rougeheart (Photo by Ismael Quintanilla IIII)

SINE release ‘Cruel’ ahead of album ‘La Mordre’ on Metropolis Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 3, 2026
Mesh

Mesh open ‘The Truth Doesn’t Matter’ Tour 2026 after new album release

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 3, 2026
19th Elektrisch Festival confirms Portion Control, Escalator, Oszylator, Cyborg Projekt X, and KRIEG-B

19th Elektrisch Festival confirms Portion Control, Escalator, Oszylator, Cyborg Projekt X, and KRIEG-B

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 3, 2026