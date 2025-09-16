Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Psychedelic electronic trio The Utopia Strong (Steve Davis, Kavus Torabi, Mike York) have released the new track “The Atavist”, taken from their forthcoming album “Doperider”, due 10 October 2025 via Rocket Recordings. Formats are vinyl (LP), CD and digital.

“Doperider” is available on LP, CD and download. Pre-orders are live now via the Rocket Recordings store and Bandcamp.

<a href="https://theutopiastrong.bandcamp.com/album/doperider" rel="noopener">Doperider by The Utopia Strong</a>

Below is the video for “Harpies”, which includes vocals by Katharine Blake (Miranda Sex Garden/Mediaeval Baebes).

“When we had created that particular track, one of our most beautiful and outré, it seemed to name itself.” the band explain, noting the Paul Kirchner “Dope Rider” strips as a visual touchstone during sessions. They add: “All the pieces on ‘Doperider’ began as purely electronic pieces… we were deliberately trying to not repeat ourselves… this album goes a little deeper than the previous two studio albums.”

Steve Davis comments on the sequencing: “[‘Prophecy’] sits better at the start of the album as otherwise it would disrupt the descent into the beautiful hell hole that unfolds.” Kavus Torabi adds: “We are making psychedelic music or, if you will, head music… Often after our shows people will remark that we had made them feel like they were on drugs.”

The band recently played the Psychic Dancehall Festival in March of this year.

The Utopia Strong October 2025 UK tour (with special guest Andrew Liles)

The UK tour begins on the album’s release date and runs through 24 October. The London Café OTO date is sold out.

10 Oct — Bristol, The Cube

11 Oct — Glastonbury, King Arthur

14 Oct — Guildford, The Boileroom

15 Oct — St Albans, The Horn

16 Oct — London, Café OTO (sold out)

17 Oct — Brighton, The Hope & Ruin

18 Oct — Ramsgate Music Hall

19 Oct — Tunbridge Wells, Forum

21 Oct — Sheffield, Sidney & Matilda

22 Oct — Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s

23 Oct — Hexham, Allendale Village Hall

24 Oct — Hebden Bridge, Trades Club

About The Utopia Strong

The Utopia Strong formed in Glastonbury, England in 2018, bringing together Steve Davis, Kavus Torabi and Michael J. York. The trio emerged from an improvised session on 2 January 2018, blending modular synthesis with conventional and traditional instruments in a psychedelic/kosmische framework.

Their debut album “The Utopia Strong” was released on 13 September 2019 via Rocket Recordings, followed by “International Treasure” in June 2022. Subsequent releases include “The BBC Sessions” (March 2024) and the limited edition “Collapse” (May 2025). “Doperider” is due 10 October 2025, with the single “Harpies” featuring Katharine Blake and the new track “The Atavist” preceding the album.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)