Red Industrie – Tiempos De Nostalgia (Album – Advanced Synergy)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Electro-Wave, Minimal-Electro. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Helder Camberos is back on track unleashing…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Electro-Wave, Minimal-Electro.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Helder Camberos is back on track unleashing a new opus of his Red Industrie project. While this Mexican artist gained some recognition with older projects like Isis Signum and W.A.R.D.R.O.B.E. (to name a few) in the last few years he has concentrated on Red Industrie. The album has been released on Helder’s own label (Advanced Synergy) in collaboration with Pür Zynth Records.
Content: “Tiempos De Nostalgia” wants to be a reflection about how the world was before the ongoing pandemic. It’s a theme that you’ll find back in the lyrical content while the music is also pure nostalgia. Red Industrie takes off with Dark-Wave songs driven by guitar playing sometimes reminding me of The Cure. Quite progressively the songs become more Electro driven and even move into the familiar Minimal-Electro style of the artist. The vocals are mixing Spanish and English.
+ + + : I can’t say that Red Industrie has reinvented its sound, but this album is more eclectic than what I’ve heard before. I still prefer the familiar Electro-Wave and Minimal-Electro style, which reveals a few great songs such as “They Dominate By Law” and “Post Destruction”. Another attention grabber is “Burning Loneliness”. The album is perfectly expressing emotions around the pandemic and has been masterly transposed into great songs.
– – – : The debut songs aren’t exactly the most convincing part of the album and the artist. I think there are better Dark-Wave formations in Mexico, but on the other side Helder Camberos remains a talented artist when it comes to Electronic music.
Conclusion: I’m still convinced Red Industrie never got the deserved recognition here in Europe. This is creative retro-Electro/Wave music!
Best songs: “They Dominated By Law”, “Post Destruction”, “Burning Loneliness”, “I Don’t Belong To This World”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/redindustrie
