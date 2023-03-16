Rapoon – Ten Four: Centred Horizons (Album – Winter-Light)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Robin Storey last year celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of his sonic alter-ego Rapoon. During all these years he never stopped releasing an impressive number of productions; even several ones a year. The title of this new work released December 2022 features four tracks each one ten minutes long.
Content: This work stands for the Ambient and experimental side of the artist. It sounds more Abstract moving from dark, relaxing, passages towards colder, mysterious, and frightening parts.
+ + + : When releasing several albums a year this artist avoids repeating himself. “Ten Four: Centred Horizons” stands for the Experimental side of Rapoon, a mixture of mysterious spheres and a kind of sound collage. The sonic voyage conceived by Storey finds its ultimate point at the very last cut “On An Even Keel” which I especially like for its cold expression.
– – – : Speaking for myself I’m more into the Tribal approach of Rapoon, this album being less accessible and more suited for a visual performance.
Conclusion: I heard more exciting works from Rapoon in 2022 but the artist reminds us of dealing with different angles and influences.
Best songs: “On An even Keel”.
Rate: 6½.
Artist: www.rapoon.org / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082540490712
Label: www.winter-light.nl / www.facebook.com/winter.light.1
