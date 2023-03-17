Æsthetic Will – What Do You Say (Mini-Album – Aesthetic Will)

March 17, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Shoegaze, Dream-Pop, Dark-Wave.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Italian formation Æsthetic Will has already released several songs in a rather short lapse of time. This work features six tracks.

Content: The work only features 6 tracks and yet there’s an impressive diversity running through the work. The influences are however related; moving from Shoegaze to Dream-Pop to Dark-Wave. The songs are mainly driven by guitar while featuring passionate female vocals. The male vocals remind me to Brian Molko (Placebo).

+ + + : This work features different great and well-crafted songs. There’s a great diversity in the songwriting resulting in brilliant exposures carried by magic guitar playing and the charisma of their female singer. “Scent Of Light” has a true elevating effect but I also have to mention “Jealousy” which is the perfect offspring between Shoegaze and Dark-Wave resulting in a true sound climax.

– – – : I only have one regret with this work; we only get six songs!

Conclusion: Æsthetic Will was totally unknown to me but “What Do You Say” is a true revelation featuring a succession of great songs.

Best songs: “Jealousy”, “Scent Of Light”, “Gate”, “Manifesto”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/aestheticwill


