Rapoon – Skulls On The Plains Of Turkey (Album – Zoharum)

March 1, 2023

Genre/Influences: Tribal, Industrial, Experimental, Ritual, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: No need to introduce Robin Story who by the end of last year unleashed this new Rapoon-work featuring nine tracks.

Content: Robin Storey remains faithful to his most familiar Rapoon-ingredients. This work features an impressive sound canvas of influences which can be however mainly reduced to a mixture of Tribal -for the rhythmic, and Cinematic influences. Eastern sound atmospheres accentuated by the sound of wind instruments inject an extra Tribal and Ritual touch on top of the work.

+ + + : This new Rapoon work sounds intimate and inhibited. You feel like penetrating the secret universe of the artist. The work is characterized by mystery and meticulously emphasized by little sonic details. It creates this Cinematic sensation with a strong visual appeal which is mainly emerging at the last track -which also is the title track. I also like the effect of wind instrument sounds.

– – – : The work is maybe missing an absolute climax.

Conclusion: Rapoon is now active for more than thirty years and has released a countless number of masterpieces in a very own genre. This is for sure one of the most poignant new productions from the past years.

Best songs: “Skulls On The Plains Of Turkey”, “The Bending Path Forgets”, “Virmana Clouds”, “Let Dust Rise And Blow Asunder”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.rapoon.org / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082540490712

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum


