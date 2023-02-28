Old Castle – Artwork 51 (Album – Zoharum)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Industrial.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Robin Storey (Rapoon, Zoviet France), Robert L. Pepper (Pas Musique), and Shaun Sandor (Promute) met a long time ago. They also started releasing music under the Old Castle moniker for a few years.
Content: The work clearly appears to be a good old improvisation session resulting in a sonic puzzle. It might be linked to the early years of Kraut music.
+ + + : The least I can say is that Old Castle are simply into free-style. You might recognize different influences -I personally like passages featuring deep bass lines and Industrial sound treatments, but in the end it always remains unpredictable.
– – – : I’m missing structure and cohesion which you clearly can’t expect listening to such a sound experiment.
Conclusion: A complete anarchistic sound experiment; kind of sonic Dadaism.
Best songs: “Rage Goat”, “Nightmare Fuel”.
Rate: 6.
Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum
