Old Castle – Artwork 51 (Album – Zoharum)

February 28, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Robin Storey (Rapoon, Zoviet France), Robert L. Pepper (Pas Musique), and Shaun Sandor (Promute) met a long time ago. They also started releasing music under the Old Castle moniker for a few years.

Content: The work clearly appears to be a good old improvisation session resulting in a sonic puzzle. It might be linked to the early years of Kraut music.

