Ex.Hale – Abstract Blue (EP – Sonic Groove)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Techno, Hard-Techno.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Ex.Hale is an Italian solo-project driven by Francesco Presotto. The artist released several productions in a short lapse of time. “Abstract Blue” is the first work he released for Sonic Groove and was released by the end of 2022.
Content: Ex.Hale definitely stands -together with Maedon, for one of the hardest projects active under the Sonic Groove wing. It’s a dark and hard expression of Techno music with a few EBM influences and Acid bleeps on top.
+ + + : This is how underground Techno has to sound; a naughty and perverted sound driven by furious kicks. I like the low sound vibrations and the passage with Acid-like bleeps. The last cut is another attention grabber for its ghost-like sensation.
– – – : Not the most accessible Techno format but definitely one for the darkest, Berliner, Techno parties.
Conclusion: Four tracks of pure adrenaline.
Best songs: “Expression Of Self”, “Covered In Dust”.
Rate: 7½.
Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords
