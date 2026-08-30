Pyrroline – Ambiguity (Digital/CD Album – Electro Aggression Records)

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The German duo Arnte and Schmoun—formerly active together as Nordschlacht and Ugh, but having operated as Pyrroline for years—are releasing their fifth album, “Ambiguity”. The work appears inspired by the world we live in and, above all, by the impact of various events on the human psyche.

Musically, this translates into 12 tracks that immediately reveal the signature Pyrroline sound. The group remains closely linked to the musical legacy of early Skinny Puppy. Hovering somewhere between sophisticated EBM and atmospheric Dark-Electro, this new opus once again succeeds in captivating the listener. A dark, frenzied atmosphere is established, underpinned by complex percussion. At times, the mood is somewhat tormented, yet that is precisely the strength of certain tracks. The polished production features a wealth of sounds and subtle effects, layered with ghostly vocals. Here and there, female vocals appear, adding a touch of cold sensuality. One of the tracks also features a collaboration with TC75.

“Ambiguity” may not be the band’s strongest album—their previous release, “Struggling”, was a masterpiece, after all—but it remains a powerful record from a group that, in my opinion, continues to be somewhat underrated. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Eventually”:

https://electroaggressionrecords.bandcamp.com/track/eventually

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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