August 30, 2026

Pyrroline – Ambiguity (Digital/CD Album – Electro Aggression Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries August 30, 2026
Pyrroline
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The German duo Arnte and Schmoun—formerly active together as Nordschlacht and Ugh, but having operated as Pyrroline for years—are releasing their fifth album, “Ambiguity”. The work appears inspired by the world we live in and, above all, by the impact of various events on the human psyche.

Related newsPyrroline release the 'Day 45' video from sixth album 'Ambiguity'

Musically, this translates into 12 tracks that immediately reveal the signature Pyrroline sound. The group remains closely linked to the musical legacy of early Skinny Puppy. Hovering somewhere between sophisticated EBM and atmospheric Dark-Electro, this new opus once again succeeds in captivating the listener. A dark, frenzied atmosphere is established, underpinned by complex percussion. At times, the mood is somewhat tormented, yet that is precisely the strength of certain tracks. The polished production features a wealth of sounds and subtle effects, layered with ghostly vocals. Here and there, female vocals appear, adding a touch of cold sensuality. One of the tracks also features a collaboration with TC75.

“Ambiguity” may not be the band’s strongest album—their previous release, “Struggling”, was a masterpiece, after all—but it remains a powerful record from a group that, in my opinion, continues to be somewhat underrated. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Eventually”:

https://electroaggressionrecords.bandcamp.com/track/eventually

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