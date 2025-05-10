Satori – Pillars Of Salt (Digital/CD Album – Cold Spring)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Satori’s origins trace back more than 40 years, when the project was originally known as Psychopath. Over the decades, the lineup has changed numerous times, but the project has always resurfaced, driven in recent years by core member Dave Kirby.

This latest work leaves no doubt: this is pure sonic aggression! Kirby crafts a cross-pollination between Death-Industrial and Noise, managing to create an atmosphere that is even darker and more oppressive. He is joined by guest vocalist Lorenzo Abattoir, whose deep growls add an extra layer of obscurity to the work.

The result is a brutal and unpolished production that sounds exactly as one would expect.

Can this genre of music ever sound subtle? It’s a question worth pondering — but above all, this impressive production is designed to overwhelm, dragging the listener into a maelstrom of loud chaos.

This record is not for the uninitiated, but will strongly appeal to fans of Noise and Death-Industrial. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Soil”:

https://coldspring.bandcamp.com/track/soil

Inferno Sound Diaries

