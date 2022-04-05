Atrium Carceri & Kammarheit – Colossus (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Swedish musicians Simon Heath (Atrium Carceri) and Pär Boström (Kammarheit) have already worked together on past works. “Colossus” is driven by forgotten civilizations resulting in seven songs.

Content: This is an extremely dark sound universe carried by deep, vibrating sound waves accentuated by cold strings. Power has been infused by a few epic blasts.

+ + + : This album, first of all brings two masters of the Cinematic/Dark-Ambient genre (already) together. The tracks have been progressively built up, but always feature a hostile and tormented atmosphere. This is not an album to get in a happy mood, but that’s not what lovers of this music genre expect. “Colossus” has a haunting sensation which is masterly created by a perfect balance between the different elements of the composition. I like the vibrating sound waves which makes me think of an imaginary inferno while the epic sound treatments have a strong, dramatic touch.

– – – : The album is missing a total climax, but you’ll be never disappointed.

Conclusion: “Colossus” is a perfect ambassador to represent the sonic universe of Cryo Chamber: tormented Cinematic music. 

Best songs: “Colossus”, “Subpulse”, “Vaults”, “In The Black Stone”;

Rate: 7½.

Artists: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063521439906 / www.facebook.com/kammarheitofficial

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.comwww.facebook.com/cryochamber


