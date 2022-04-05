Atrium Carceri & Kammarheit – Colossus (Album – Cryo Chamber)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Swedish musicians Simon Heath (Atrium Carceri) and Pär…
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Swedish musicians Simon Heath (Atrium Carceri) and Pär Boström (Kammarheit) have already worked together on past works. “Colossus” is driven by forgotten civilizations resulting in seven songs.
Content: This is an extremely dark sound universe carried by deep, vibrating sound waves accentuated by cold strings. Power has been infused by a few epic blasts.
+ + + : This album, first of all brings two masters of the Cinematic/Dark-Ambient genre (already) together. The tracks have been progressively built up, but always feature a hostile and tormented atmosphere. This is not an album to get in a happy mood, but that’s not what lovers of this music genre expect. “Colossus” has a haunting sensation which is masterly created by a perfect balance between the different elements of the composition. I like the vibrating sound waves which makes me think of an imaginary inferno while the epic sound treatments have a strong, dramatic touch.
– – – : The album is missing a total climax, but you’ll be never disappointed.
Conclusion: “Colossus” is a perfect ambassador to represent the sonic universe of Cryo Chamber: tormented Cinematic music.
Best songs: “Colossus”, “Subpulse”, “Vaults”, “In The Black Stone”;
Rate: 7½.
Artists: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063521439906 / www.facebook.com/kammarheitofficial
Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/cryochamber
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether