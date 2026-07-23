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Null Subject is a British solo project based in Bath. That always makes me think of Jane Austen’s novels, in which Bath frequently appeared as the place where the ‘beau monde’ gathered during the summer months.

With Null Subject, however, we get a potent antidote to summer and merriment. This is harsh, relentless Rhythmic-Noise—a seven-track release that quickly descends into pure terror. The way the tracks are constructed is captivating, with subtle details that immediately catch the ear. From music-box-like openings and spoken-word samples to metallic textures, there is always an element that draws your attention before rapidly giving way to harsh, repetitive loops.

This is more than just a successful debut; it is a remarkably confident statement that is sure to appeal to fans of Rhythmic-Noise. The project would certainly be at home on one of the established labels within the genre. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Ludovico Technique”:

<a href="https://nullsubject.bandcamp.com/track/ludovico-technique" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ludovico Technique by Null Subject</a>

About Null Subject

Null Subject is a solo rhythmic noise project based in Bath, England. The project released its debut album, “The Despair Rapture”, as a self-released digital download on March 11, 2026. The seven-track album includes “Sometimes The Intrusive Thoughts Win”, “It Never Ends”, “The God Inside My Ear”, “Ludovico Technique”, “They’re The Reason You Can’t Sleep”, “The Despair Rapture” and “We Falter”. No further release history or label affiliation has been published for Null Subject to date. “The Despair Rapture” marks the project’s first reviewed release on Side-Line.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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