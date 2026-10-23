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Luct Melod’s four-track EP “Sync Loss” is out now on vinyl and digital, the inaugural release on the newly launched Chrestomath Records. The tracks move across core post-industrial genres, including electro-industrial and EBM.

The EP opens with “Sync Level Lost,” which pairs classic EBM rhythms with modern production and sparse vocals, followed by the downtempo “Barbaric Sympathy,” layering textured rhythms, synthetic choirs and a rolling bassline. “Empty Entreaties” lifts the tempo again, weighing sacrifice against desire against a backdrop of mechanical movement. The EP closes with “Recalibrate R-13.145,” which pairs electro swing with cold EBM rhythms.

Sync Level Lost Barbaric Sympathy Empty Entreaties Recalibrate R-13.145

“Sync Loss” is available digitally on Bandcamp and on Subvert, an artist- and label-owned cooperative marketplace; Luct Melod has no plans to release the EP on Spotify or Amazon Music. The vinyl edition is a single run of 250 records on 180-gram vinyl, pressed by Smashed Plastic in Chicago and distributed primarily to record shops in Illinois and the wider Midwest, with a limited number sold online. No generative AI was used in the production of the EP’s music or its sleeve design, according to the artist.

<a href="https://luctmelod.bandcamp.com/album/sync-loss" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sync Loss by Luct Melod</a>

About Luct Melod

Luct Melod is the project of Daymon Kiliman, based in Illinois. He makes dark, post-industrial and EBM-influenced music, and has released singles and EPs on Omen Recordings, Strict Tempo, Idlestates Recordings, Disco for the Damned, VIVES, New York Haunted, Truc Record, The Hiddens Records and Aerotek Recordings. He has performed virtual live sets for Vox Sinistra’s Strict Tempo, Interference Radio, Brutal Forms, 1337, The Hiddens and Memphis Concrète, and has produced DJ mixes for Dead Channel Records, Necromechanica, Dark Disc0, Virtual Underground, Moment of Terror, Northern Industrial Movement, Chaos and Regression Records. “Sync Loss” is his first release for Chrestomath Records.

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