Thee Hyphen – Re.Sound (Album – BOREDOMproduct)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Experimental-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: After having re-released Thee Hyphen’s debut album “Incidental Tools Of Confusion”, we now get the second album. “Re.Sound” was originally released in 1996. Twenty five years later, the French project driven by ‘Member U-0176’ is back on track. The ten original songs have been cleaned up while there’s an extra bonus track featured.

Content: “RE.Sound” moves on where the debut album stopped. It remains a very minimal experience in Electro-Pop; sometimes reminding me of Depeche Mode, but without the melodies. Several songs are clearly revealing the later sound of Celluloide –and that’s not a coincidence as Member U-0176 went on with Celluloide. The vocals remain sweet, sometimes even fragile. And just as for the re-release of “Incidental Tools Of Confusion”, we get a remix of one song as a bonus cut.

+ + + : It’s amazing to see how contemporary and refreshing this work sounds today. The Depeche Mode influence is present, but Thee Hyphen sounds as an Experimental exposure of Electro-Pop. The magic of analogue sound treatments resulting in multiple effects and sweeps has something very personal. It’s not exactly ‘happy’ Electro-Pop, but definitely a sound from another dimension. There are several cool songs featured, but the more dancefloor driven remix of “Mind.Polluted” is absolutely cool.

– – – : Electro-Pop without explicit melody lines sounds maybe as Hard-Rock without a guitar solo… and that’s maybe one or the reasons this band remained rather unknown.

Conclusion: I rediscover Thee Hyphen and their sound has an even greater impact on me today than when it was originally released.

Best songs: “Mind.Polluted Remix”, “Veiled.Words”, “Pink”, “Leaves.Me.In.The.Cold”, “Drink.In.Your.Mouth”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.theehyphen.online.fr / www.facebook.com/theehyphen

Label: www.boredomproduct.online.fr / www.facebook.com/boredomproduct