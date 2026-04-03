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The 19th Elektrisch Festival will take place on October 24, 2026 at Club Seilerstraße in Zwickau, Germany. The announced line-up features Portion Control, Escalator, Oszylator, Cyborg Projekt X, and KRIEG-B. Organizers describe it as “another sweaty evening,” and tickets are already on sale via Emmo.biz Records.

The announcement also mentions a new 10-inch vinyl sampler in preparation for the event. That release format has become part of the festival’s recent profile, with earlier Elektrisch editions also tied to limited sampler-style vinyl releases.

About Elektrisch Festival

Elektrisch Festival is an annual event at Club Seilerstraße in Zwickau, Germany, focused on EBM, industrial, and dark electro. Organized by Emmobiz Records, it has built a steady profile through theme-based editions and scene-focused line-ups.

The 16th edition took place on October 19, 2024 as an “Exclusive 90’s Edition.” It featured Calva Y Nada, returning to the stage after a 25-year hiatus, alongside Digital Factor and Accessory, both marking 30 years of activity. Other editions have included acts such as Leaether Strip, Tyske Ludder, and Neotek.

The 17th edition followed on October 25, 2025 with Test Dept, NZ, In Strict Confidence, Supreme Court, and To Avoid. The 18th edition expanded to two days on February 27 and 28, 2026. The Friday program focused on synthpop with Purwien / Kowa and Blind Passenger, while the Saturday bill centered on EBM and electro with Brenal, Tyske Ludder, Prager Handgriff, and The Psychic Force.

The 19th Elektrisch Festival now returns to Club Seilerstraße on October 24, 2026 with a new five-act line-up.

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