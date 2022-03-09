Post-punk / darkwave act Cinemascope finally back after 8 years of silence with all new album ‘A crack on the wall’ on Wave Records

March 9, 2022 bernard

It has already been eight years since the Greek musician and DJ Leo Skiadas released…
Post-punk / darkwave act Cinemascope finally back after 8 years of silence with all new album'A crack on the wall' on Wave Records

It has already been eight years since the Greek musician and DJ Leo Skiadas released his debut album “Stains Of Love” under the Cinemascope moniker on Wave Records. We were already served the 2-track single “Ocean” earlier this year, but the pandemic lockdown made that the band recorded eight new songs in total which are now released as the brand new album “A crack on the wall”.

The songs itself handle about melancholy, betrayal, and self-disappointment. Leo Skiadas explains: “This is not all about doom and gloom, since there is a strong urge to find this crack on the wall that might leave a slight ray of light coming in.”

This time Leo Skiadas was joined by guitarist Johnny Papaioannou, bassist in Background Noise Suppression and founder and bassist of The Accureacy. Influenced by such iconic 80’s bands like The Cure, The Chameleons and Clan of Xymox you can expect a mix of post-punk and darkwave. The release will be out soon on vinyl / cd / digital format via Wave Records.

Check out below.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Post-punk / darkwave act Cinemascope finally back after 8 years of silence with all new album 'A crack on the wall' on Wave Records

Post-punk / darkwave act Cinemascope finally back after 8 years of silence with all new album ‘A crack on the wall’ on Wave Records

March 9, 2022 bernard
Ex-Psychic TV bassist Alice Genese and Shaune Pony Heath form Ov Stars and prepare a debut EP 'Tuesdays'

Ex-Psychic TV bassist Alice Genese and Shaune Pony Heath form Ov Stars and prepare debut EP ‘Tuesdays’

March 9, 2022 bernard
Dark electro act Human Vault launches remix-album 'Carnal Motives'

Dark electro act Human Vault launches remix-album ‘Carnal Motives’

March 9, 2022 bernard
Mexican post-punk act Schrödinger back with mini live album 'Live from Hell'

Mexican post-punk act Schrödinger back with mini live album ‘Live from Hell’

March 8, 2022 bernard
The Spiritual Bat offers first MCD from new album

The Spiritual Bat offers first MCD from new album

March 8, 2022 bernard