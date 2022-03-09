Post-punk / darkwave act Cinemascope finally back after 8 years of silence with all new album ‘A crack on the wall’ on Wave Records
It has already been eight years since the Greek musician and DJ Leo Skiadas released…
It has already been eight years since the Greek musician and DJ Leo Skiadas released his debut album “Stains Of Love” under the Cinemascope moniker on Wave Records. We were already served the 2-track single “Ocean” earlier this year, but the pandemic lockdown made that the band recorded eight new songs in total which are now released as the brand new album “A crack on the wall”.
The songs itself handle about melancholy, betrayal, and self-disappointment. Leo Skiadas explains: “This is not all about doom and gloom, since there is a strong urge to find this crack on the wall that might leave a slight ray of light coming in.”
This time Leo Skiadas was joined by guitarist Johnny Papaioannou, bassist in Background Noise Suppression and founder and bassist of The Accureacy. Influenced by such iconic 80’s bands like The Cure, The Chameleons and Clan of Xymox you can expect a mix of post-punk and darkwave. The release will be out soon on vinyl / cd / digital format via Wave Records.
Check out below.
