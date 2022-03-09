Ex-Psychic TV bassist Alice Genese and Shaune Pony Heath form Ov Stars and prepare debut EP ‘Tuesdays’

Coming up is the debut EP “Tuesdays” from ex-Psychic TV bassist Alice Genese and Shaune Pony Heath as Ov Stars. The five-song EP was produced, engineered and mixed by Jeff Berner, another alumnus of Psychic TV, at Studio G Brooklyn and Palace Of Sports. “Tuesdays” will be released as a download and on streaming platforms April 23, and on limited edition colored vinyl later in the year.

Alice (Psychic TV, Sexpod, Gut Bank) provided lead and backing vocals while Pony contributed lead and backing vocals and piano. They were joined by Berner on multiple instruments and drummers John Weingarten (Psychic TV, Naam), Randy Schrager (Jesse Malin, Scissor Sisters, Psychic TV touring drummer), and Richard Salino (Psychic TV live sound engineer).

Out already are two singles, which you can check below.


