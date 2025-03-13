Platronic drops teaser video for new single ‘How to ride the wave’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The future pop duo Platronic has a new teaser out for their forthcoming single “How to ride the wave”, out 21st of March.

This is what Kay & Sami say about the background of this new single: “These are difficult times and of course that also affects our music. Our new track ‘How to ride the wave’ was a way for us to deal with this. During the recordings Kay was angry and disappointed. But instead of giving up, she put all her feelings and frustration into a song. And suddenly it transformed and became her very own motivational anthem.”

About Platronic

Platronic was founded by Finnish composer/producer Some-E and German singer-songwriter/producer Kay in 2020.

Chats about music on Instagram in 2019 and thoughts about collaboration unexpectedly turned into a real duo on EBM Day, February 24, 2020. “It wasn’t planned! But suddenly we realized that we thought about music the same way and our heads and hearts were filled with ideas…”

Musically the duo are strongly influenced by ABBA, Depeche Mode and VNV Nation.

Since then Platronic released five singles, one EP. In December 2023 Platronic was nominated for “Best Electro Act” (Radio Wigwam, London) for the second time. Their track “Memories” was chosen for “Top 100 best Synthpop songs 2023” by blogger Synthpopfantatic (Washington DC) and stayed 8 weeks in the Top 10 of GEWC (German Electronic Music Webcharts).

