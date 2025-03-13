Datura presents brand new video single ‘Tired’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the brand new Datura video single “Tired“, which we can exclusively present you today. “Tired” is a track from the new Datura album “Songs from a Dark House” to be released by Sell the Heart Records, Poland’s Bat-Cave Productions, and UK’s Engineer Records on Friday, April 18.

But first there’s the single “Tired”.

Washington state’s goth punk act Datura formed in 2017. After recording and releasing their first two EPs independently, they released their first LP “Arcano Chemical” on Northern California’s Sell the Heart Records in 2022.

You can order the upcoming album already on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://daturapnw.bandcamp.com/album/songs-from-a-dark-house">Songs From A Dark House by Datura</a>

