Plastique Noir – Iskuros (Album – Wave Records)

Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave, Post-Punk.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Brazilian Post-Punk formation Plastique Noir is back on track, having unleashed their fourth full length album by the end of 2021. It also is the first new album in six years.

Content: “Iskuros” is touched by the darkness and power of 80s Cold-Wave music. The guitar playing is the essence of their songs and reminds me a bit of The Skeletal Family. The songs are energetic pieces carried by charismatic vocals -sometimes reminding me of The Editors.

+ + + : What I expect from Post-Punk music is a powerful production driven by solid guitar playing, dynamic drums, dark atmospheres and a deep resonating timbre of voice. Plastique Noir comes pretty close to these conditions and especially the guitar play gives me satisfaction. The vocals are less 80s like however revealing a compelling vocalist.

– – – : The album features a few ‘softer’ and dreamy-like tracks, which can’t convince me. I’m referring to tracks like “Scrying Your Soul” and “All Cats Shall Celebrate”.

Conclusion: “Iskuros” stands for good-old Post-Punk music.

Best songs: “Asleep In The Night Train”, “Catedrais Em Chamas”, “Manifesto”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/plastique.noir

Label: www.waverecordsmusic.com / www.facebook.com/waverecords