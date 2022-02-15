Individual Industry – Ice-Water / 25th Anniversary (Album – Wave Records)

February 15, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/influences: Electro-Wave, Dark-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/info: Last year Brazilian Individual Industry celebrated the 25th…

Genre/influences: Electro-Wave, Dark-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/info: Last year Brazilian Individual Industry celebrated the 25th anniversary of their second full length “Ice-Water”. Driven by core members Alex Twin (Wave Records owner) and Maurizio Bonito, “Ice-Water” was originally released by the legendary Cri Du Chat. The record was produced by Roberto Verta (still involved with Harry) while Danyela Rocha was the vocalist. The album has been remastered and features a few extra songs/remixes.

Content: You can quickly tell that this album was produced several years ago now. It stands for a sweet and somewhat intimate Electro/Wave-Pop style. The compositions have something minimal, even a bit rudimentary. There’s an interesting cover version of French legends Kas Product and another song featuring Opera Multi Steel.

The bonus songs are remixes made by Marcelo Gallo (Pitch Yarn Of Matter) revealing a Trip-Pop approach.

+ + + : This reissue evokes to me good-old souvenirs as I especially liked the Cri Du Chat label roster. You’ve to place this album in its context; 90s Electro/Wave-Pop driven by great synth lines. The cover version of Kas Product’s “Tina Town” is a pretty cool track. I also have to mention the sweet and intimate opener “Cubic” for which the band made a clip to promote this reissue. I also have to say a word about the great work -which is a true transformation, by Marcelo Gallo who injected a somewhat sensual Trip-Pop touch to the work. It sometimes reminds me of Everything But The Girl.

– – – : While the remixes are bringing some modernism, the original songs are a little bit suffering from the weight of time. The songs are missing a bit of elaboration.

Conclusion: This album is a must have for the fans and pure nostalgia for Cri Du Chat fans.

Best songs: “Tina Town”, “Cubic” + “Primer – Marcelo Gallo Tripping 97 Remix”, “Abbot – Marcelo Gallo Iceland 97 Remix”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/individualindustry

Label: www.waverecordsmusic.com / www.facebook.com/waverecords


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

London based shoegazing post-punk act Black Doldrums to release debut album on March 11th - here's a (promising!) preview

London based shoegazing post-punk act Black Doldrums to release debut album on March 11th – here’s a (promising!) preview

February 14, 2022 bernard
Swedish gothic rock band Brotherhood return with double A-side single ‘Valentine’ / ‘Breakdown’

Swedish gothic rock band Brotherhood  return with double A-side single ‘Valentine’ / ‘Breakdown’ – Watch the video for ‘Valentine’

February 14, 2022 bernard
Psy’Aviah returns with 2CD album 'Bittersweet' including an extra 3rd volume

Psy’Aviah returns with 2CD album ‘Bittersweet’ including an extra 3rd volume

February 14, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Side-Line premiere: new Metamorph video 'Love in the Wreckage' out now feat. Margot Day

Side-Line premiere: new Metamorph video ‘Love in the Wreckage’ out now feat. Margot Day

February 13, 2022 bernard
The Devil & The Universe launch new video, 'Viva! Goatopia'

The Devil & The Universe launch new video, ‘Viva! Goatopia’

February 12, 2022 bernard