Individual Industry – Ice-Water / 25th Anniversary (Album – Wave Records)

Genre/influences: Electro-Wave, Dark-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/info: Last year Brazilian Individual Industry celebrated the 25th anniversary of their second full length “Ice-Water”. Driven by core members Alex Twin (Wave Records owner) and Maurizio Bonito, “Ice-Water” was originally released by the legendary Cri Du Chat. The record was produced by Roberto Verta (still involved with Harry) while Danyela Rocha was the vocalist. The album has been remastered and features a few extra songs/remixes.

Content: You can quickly tell that this album was produced several years ago now. It stands for a sweet and somewhat intimate Electro/Wave-Pop style. The compositions have something minimal, even a bit rudimentary. There’s an interesting cover version of French legends Kas Product and another song featuring Opera Multi Steel.

The bonus songs are remixes made by Marcelo Gallo (Pitch Yarn Of Matter) revealing a Trip-Pop approach.

+ + + : This reissue evokes to me good-old souvenirs as I especially liked the Cri Du Chat label roster. You’ve to place this album in its context; 90s Electro/Wave-Pop driven by great synth lines. The cover version of Kas Product’s “Tina Town” is a pretty cool track. I also have to mention the sweet and intimate opener “Cubic” for which the band made a clip to promote this reissue. I also have to say a word about the great work -which is a true transformation, by Marcelo Gallo who injected a somewhat sensual Trip-Pop touch to the work. It sometimes reminds me of Everything But The Girl.

– – – : While the remixes are bringing some modernism, the original songs are a little bit suffering from the weight of time. The songs are missing a bit of elaboration.

Conclusion: This album is a must have for the fans and pure nostalgia for Cri Du Chat fans.

Best songs: “Tina Town”, “Cubic” + “Primer – Marcelo Gallo Tripping 97 Remix”, “Abbot – Marcelo Gallo Iceland 97 Remix”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/individualindustry

Label: www.waverecordsmusic.com / www.facebook.com/waverecords