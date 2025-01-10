Pink Turns Blue presents new single ‘Stay For The Night’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Berlin-based post-punk band Pink Turns Blue present their new single “Stay For The Night”, the second single from their new “Black Swan” album, to be released on limited edition vinyl, CD and digitally via Orden Records. The new single follows the lead track “Black Swan (But I Know There Is More to Life)”, the album’s only ballad.

As of January 10, “Stay For The Night” is available everywhere, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Bandcamp.

Frontman Mic Jogwer explains that “Stay for the Night” is meant for the dance floor: “While we are an alternative rock band, founded in the post-punk era of the 80s, many of our fans wear black or dress as goths. And we often play in clubs that play darkwave music or goth rock at the after show party. The key message of the song is about unequal love, with one person wanting to leave the relationship or the group or going home instead of staying in the club with their (black-clad) friends and the other person asking to stay to sort things out, to give the relationship or the evening another chance. This is also a love song to the post-punk / goth rock community for being with all these years. Very often, we stay for the after-show party and immerse ourselves in the very open-minded and diverse dancing crowd. This is home. After the show, we can just close our eyes and float with the music and our friends… All we need is love. All we need is friends. Thank you so much for being with us. See you on the dance floor.”

Today made up of Mic Jogwer (vocals, guitar), Paul Richter (drums) and Luca Sammuri (bass), Pink Turns Blue – named after a Hüsker Dü song – emerged in 1985 in the first generation of gothic rock.

After 2021’s “Tainted” album, the companion “Tainted Tour 2022” EP and American and European tours , the Berliners’ new studio album will be followed by their ‘Black Swan’ tour, which sees them visit clubs through Germany in April.

February 28 brings the release of the full ‘Black Swan’ album – digitally on all streaming platforms with limited-edition vinyl and CD editions now available for pre-order.

<a href="https://pinkturnsblue.bandcamp.com/album/black-swan">Black Swan by PINK TURNS BLUE</a>

Pink Turns Blue tour dates

Apr 04 Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

Apr 05 Münster, Germany @ Gleis 22

Apr 11 Leipzig, Germany @ Moritzbastei

Apr 12 Cologne, Germany @ GEBÄUDE 9

Apr 25 Stuttgart, Germany @ clubCANN

Apr 26 Hannover, Germany @ Musikzentrum Hannover

May 09 Rüsselsheim, Germany @ Das Rind

May 10 Bochum, Germany @ Bahnhof Langendreer

May 16 Bremen, Germany @ Tower Musikclub

May 17 Berlin, Germany @ Lido

May 23 Nuremberg, Germany @ Club Stereo

May 24 Munich, Germany @ Hansa 39, Feirwerk

Jun 28 Izegem, Belgium @ Cultuurhuis De Leest

Aug 28 – Philadelphia PA @ Milkboy

Aug 29 – Brooklyn NY @ AMOC – Brooklyn Made

Aug 30 – Boston MA @ Sonia

Aug 31 – Montreal QC @ Casa Del Popolo

Sept 4 – Toronto ON @ Baby G

Sept 5 – Detroit MI @ Smalls

Sept 6 – Chicago IL @ Bottom Lounge

Sept 7 – Columbus OH @ Rumba

Sept 10 – Nashville TN @ East Room

Sept 11 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade

Sept 12 – Charlotte NC @ Snug Harbor

Sept 13 – Orlando FL @ Conduit

Sept 14 – Miami FL @ Gramps

Oct 31 Whitby, UK – Whitby Pavilion Theatre

