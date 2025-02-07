Cosmic Room 99 – Cosmic Room 99 (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Shyrec / Little Cloud Records / Sister 9 Recordings)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Italian trio Cosmic Room 99 was formed in 2022 by Antonio Angeli and Matteo Scarpa (both also active in Kill Your Boyfriend), along with Diego Menegaldo (ex-New Candys). At the end of 2024, the trio released its self-titled debut album.

From the very start, a distinct fusion of influences is evident. Post-Punk forms the foundation, blended with a touch of Krautrock, while gradually, a hazy, fuzzy Shoegaze influence takes center stage. The latter part of the album leans fully into the shoegaze realm, with echoes of The Jesus and Mary Chain looming over certain tracks.

“Cosmic Room 99” delivers 11 solid tracks, each contributing meaningfully to the album. Having already been impressed by the music of Kill Your Boyfriend, this new side project proves to have a lot to offer as well. (Rating:8).

Listen to “20 Force Heaven”:

https://cosmicroom99.bandcamp.com/track/20-force-heaven

