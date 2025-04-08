Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The dark electronic duo Perpacity return with a new single, “Lille Flamme”, set for official release on 2 May 2025 via Town And Towers Records. The single is accompanied by two Danish-language B-sides, “Sjælekamp” and “Bedrager”. The single announces their upcoming album, “Poverty Of The Flesh”.

Sung entirely in Danish, “Lille Flamme” (translated as “Little Flame”) marks the third single from the forthcoming “Poverty Of The Flesh” album, it centers on sibling love, shared memories, and the quiet strength born of deep familial bonds.

About Perpacity

Perpacity is the collaboration between Ian Harling (UK) and Martin Nyrup (Denmark), both seasoned producers and musicians with over 20 years of experience. Since their debut album “The Sinner Inclination” (2015), the duo have released a few full-length albums such as “Arise” (2016), “The Order Of Now” (2018), “Conflagration” (2020), and “Discordia” (2023).

In 2024, Town And Towers Records re-released remastered editions of “The Order Of Now” and “Discordia“.

The upcoming sixth studio album, “Poverty Of The Flesh”, is scheduled for release later in 2025.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)