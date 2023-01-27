Electronic act Perpacity lands final single ‘Ragnarök’ from their forthcoming album ‘Discordia’
Out on March 3rd will be the third and final single, ”Ragnarök”, taken from the forthcoming Perpacity album, “Discordia”. Included as well will be the B-side “Halls Of The Fallen”.
Behind Perpacity we find Ian Harling and Martin Nyrup residing in the UK and in Denmark respectively. Each has over 20+ years of musical experience, ranging from writing music and live performance to studio work and music production. Perpacity released their debut album “The Sinner Inclination” in 2015 through Global Dance Records, which consisted of a back catalogue material of their early instrumentals and songs.
That album was followed by singles and the albums “Arise” (2016), “The Order Of Now” (2018) and “Conflagration” (2020).
You can check the band’s sound out below.
