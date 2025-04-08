Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Greek post-punk and gothic rock band New Zero God have released a new video, “Room 1316” from their fifth studio album, “Of Love and Death”, available now on CD and digital formats via Bandcamp.

The music video for “Room 1316” was filmed and directed by Panos Skordas (The Art Asylum).

The band is led by frontman Mike Pougounas, known for his previous work with Flowers of Romance and Nexus. Much of the lyrical material was written while Pougounas was hospitalized.

According to Pougounas, “Some lyrics were written for the music, some music was composed for the lyrics – but the album as a whole has a single purpose: to show how to turn darkness into the magic of creation.”

The album was recorded at QZN Studio in Athens, engineered and produced by Pougounas, with mastering by Psimopoulos.

The current New Zero God lineup features:

Mike Pougounas – vocals, keyboards, bass, programming

– vocals, keyboards, bass, programming John Psimopoulos – drums

– drums Michalis Semertzoglou – bass, guitars, keyboards

– bass, guitars, keyboards Panos Arsenis – guitars

About New Zero God

New Zero God is a Greek rock band formed in March 2006 in Athens by vocalist and keyboardist Mike Pougounas, alongside drummer Dimitris “Sidheog” Steves, bassist Costas Spanos, and guitarist Averkios Hadjiantoniadis. The band emerged from the remnants of Pougounas’s previous projects, The Flowers of Romance and Nexus, blending elements of gothic rock, post-punk, and industrial music.

Pougounas, a well-known figure in the Greek rock scene, led The Flowers of Romance from 1981 until their disbandment in 1998. He then formed Nexus, delving into industrial sounds and founding the independent label Cyberdelia Records in 2000. After Nexus and Cyberdelia concluded in 2005, Pougounas initiated New Zero God, aiming to explore a fusion of his past musical influences.

New Zero God’s debut album, “Fun Is A Four Letter Word”, was released in 2010,offering a guitar-driven gothic/post-punk sound. The band’s lineup evolved over the years, with notable members including guitarist Achilleas “Lao” Geromoschos, bassist Harris Stavrakas, and guitarist Apostolos “MadzTuxedo” Takos. Subsequent albums followed, such as “MMXIII” (2013) and “Short Tales & Tall Shadows” (2016).

In 2019, New Zero God released “Circus of Tortured Melodies”, an album that delved into the complexities of modern life and psychological struggles.

Their fifth studio album, “Of Love and Death”, released on February 14, 2025, is a concept album exploring themes of illness, recovery, and existential reflection. Much of the lyrical content was penned during Pougounas’s hospitalization.

