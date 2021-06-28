Italian electropop act Beat Noir Deluxe goers Italo Disco on new single ‘Compassion’

“Compassion” is the third single of the upcoming Beat Noir Deluxe album “Werk 2” out now via Echozone. This electropop song is a tribute tot he Italo Disco of the 80s and 90s and includes the typical vocal effect of this style. Not surprising that Sascha G., the brain behind Beat Noir Deluxe, is from Italy too.

The single features Annika Borsetto, Doris Warasin, Lisa Anesi, Thomas Varesco and Stefan Pattis. The song itself was mixed and produced by the young German producer Leon Huegle (a.k.a. Pacoussa). You can view the official video below.

Beat Noir Deluxe is based in Bolzano/Bozen in Italy. After a long break away from music, in 2019 Sascha G. started creating music again and formed Beat Noir Deluxe. This decision was heavily influenced by a serious 2017 car crash in which he almost lost his life.