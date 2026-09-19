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Parissior is a Spanish project founded by DJ and producer Jesu Aparicio. With “Human Control”, he releases his debut album, featuring ten tracks (although the vinyl edition contains only eight). While several EPs were released previously, this album consists entirely of new material, exploring themes such as digital identity, illusion, authenticity, and human imperfection.

Musically, this translates into a very solid mix of Dark-Techno and EBM. The basslines sound menacing and pure EBM, while the kicks reveal clear Techno influences. There are also a few additional influences, such as Acid sequences, as well as some delightful old-school Techno elements that remind me of the Frankfurt scene of the 1990s. The way everything is put together sounds intelligent and, naturally, highly dancefloor-oriented. There are also some vocals worth mentioning, including a track featuring guest vocalist Jorge Tornin, although the vocals are not necessarily the most striking aspect of the album.

“Human Control” is a very strong release that delivers a perfect blend of nostalgic moments and a more contemporary sound, in which Dark-Techno and EBM are inseparable and form a powerful cocktail. An album you absolutely must discover! (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Eco Machines”:

<a href="https://espaciocielo.bandcamp.com/track/eco-machines" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Eco Machines by Parissior</a>

About Parissior

Parissior is the alias of Spanish DJ and producer Jesu Aparicio. He has released singles and EPs since at least 2016, including “Could I Drown In Your Desire” and “Dance To The Groove” (Spa In Disco), followed by “Let Them Dance” (Hot Digits Music, 2017) and further EPs and compilation appearances for Golden Soul Records. From “Back To Earth” (2020) onward he has worked mainly with the Espacio Cielo label, releasing further singles, EPs and compilation tracks including “Battle Cry” (2021), “Raver In The Booth” and “Full of Stars” (2023), and the Skylax release “Antennae” (2024). “Human Control” is his first full-length album.

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