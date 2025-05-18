Panzerkampf – Extermination Engineering (Digital/CD Album – Heerwegen Tod Production)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

This Polish duo emerged around 20 years ago but is only now releasing their debut album. Panzerkampf is the brainchild of ‘Anthony Armagedoon Destroyer’—known to some from his solo project Paranoia Inducta—and ‘L-Melkor’ (vocals).

Over the years, various tracks were created, and they now come together to form a cohesive and haunting whole that is best described as Black-Industrial or Death-Ambient. The influence of Paranoia Inducta is immediately recognizable in the subdued and obscure sonic landscape, now enhanced by ghostly, half-spoken vocals. The compositions are well-developed, but it is above all the exceptionally dark and unsettling sound design that stands out. In the background, percussive elements emerge—sometimes metallic, other times droning—adding depth and tension to the oppressive atmosphere.

This is a brilliant piece of work that comes highly recommended for fans of extreme Industrial and Ambient experiences. An opus with a strong visual dimension, masterfully crafted into a Soundtrack for your impending nightmares. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Creature Of Heaven”:

https://panzerkampf.bandcamp.com/track/creature-of-heaven

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)