Swedish synthwave artist Anna Öberg returns with all new album ‘Varelser inuti’

(Photo by Gasleben) Out on November 6th will be “Varelser inuti”, the third solo album by Swedish synthwave artist Anna Öberg. The material was produced by Charles Storm as usual. The sound on this album is again constructed around modern soundscapes with the help of analogue synths from the 80s. Added to that are the singer’s Swedish lyrics.

The album was recorded in the Spring of 2020 and also contains ”Du fick aldrig mina ögon” and ”Skorna står kvar”, two songs that previously only existed on a digital single.

About Anna Öberg

Anna Öberg, born 1965 in Helsingborg, is a Swedish musician known as a band member in the Ladomir synth group (which was formed in 1983 together with Kire Nilsson) and later as a solo artist. In February 1985, Öberg moved with the band to Gothenburg, where she is still active today. After a long musical break, she released her first solo album “Härsknar” in 2017. There’s also an interesting private detail regarding Anna Öberg, she also runs an independent preschool based on Montessori pedagogy, focusing on music.

Last year she released the album “Vafan har jag gjort!”. Check it out.

