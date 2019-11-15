Synthwave artist Anna Öberg launches brand new video clip for ‘Ich Bin’

(Photo by Anna Öberg) Out today Friday 15th November is the newest video by Swedish synthwave artist Anna Öberg. “Ich Bin” is taken from her second solo album “Vafan har jag gjort!”, released 15th of Mars this year. You can translate the title in English like this: ‘What the fuck have I done!’ Note that all lyrics on the album are in Swedish except for “Ich Bin” where the German language is used.

Exquisite material, and several tracks have a huge potential inside the electro scene, hence why we added several tracks in our Spotify playlist, do check them out!

Anna Öberg, born 1965 in Helsingborg, is a Swedish musician known as a band member in the Ladomir synth group (which was formed in 1983 together with Kire Nilsson) and later as a solo artist. In February 1985, Öberg moved with the band to Gothenburg, where she is still active today. After a long musical break, she released her first solo album “Härsknar” in 2017. There’s also an interesting private detail regarding Anna Öberg, she also runs an independent preschool based on Montessori pedagogy, focusing on music.

Here’s the video for “Ich Bin”.

