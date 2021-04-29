Swedish electronic music pioneer Gasleben unites with other Swedish electronic music musicians to form Gasleben & Electric friends

Out via Xenophone International on May 14 is ”Spare parts for the offspring”, the new synthpop album from Gasleben & Electric friends. The driving force behind this project is Swedish electronic music pioneer Karl Gasleben who you might know from Twice a Man. Twice a Man was an electro act based in Gothenburg, Sweden which also had Dan Söderqvist behind the keyboards.

But back to the album ”Spare parts for the offspring”. The music for this new project was indeed a collaborative effort and was completed and recorded with the input from the other Swedish musicians Peter Davidson, Anna Öberg and Karin My. The album holds 8 tracks in total.

To get an idea what the project is about it’s also worth it checking out what the other artists in the project have been working on in the past.

For those who don’t know Karl Gasleben, here’s a small recap. Via the bands Anna Själv Tredje and Cosmic Overdose he ended up in Twice a Man. Besides Twice a Man he is still working with The Ändå and he is also a live musician in Anna Öberg’s live band Härsk. He was also active in the band The Butterfly Effect in 1991 and in Beehive Plains.

Peter Davidson from his side has collaborated with Twice a man in the past and also released a number of ambient instrumental works. Anna Öberg is better known to our readers since she was featured various times already on Side-Line. Starting in her birthplace Helsingborg, she is now active from Gothenburg and has released three solo albums: “Härsknar”, “Vafan har jag gjort!” and “Varelser inuti”. Karin My recently released her full-length debut “Silence Amygdala” which basically is a collection of very dark fairy tales.

Below is a first teaser from the album.