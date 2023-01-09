Order In Chaos – S(k)in (Album – Order In Chaos)
Genre/Influences: Goth-Pop, Electro-Pop.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: The self-released “S(k)in”-album is the first full length production by Portuguese Order In Chaos quartet.
Content: “S(k)in” covers a wide range of influences which are however mostly related to 80s New-Wave music. The songs have been achieved with orchestral arrangements and melancholic atmospheres. This is a danceable album which also features a cover version of legendary Depeche Mode song “A Question Of Time”.
+ + + : This debut album reveals a well crafted song production featuring a talented singer on top. The songs stand for melody and danceable rhythms. There’s a perfect balance between guitar and electronics.
– – – : Depeche Mode’s cover version sounds as the right song to play live but a hard challenge to release on album. Globally speaking this debut album has a true potential but I’m missing a climax.
Conclusion: Order In Chaos doesn’t reinvent any style but has a potential which I hope will totally emerge at their next work.
Best songs: “Nightmare”, “S(k)in”, “Strip You Down”.
Rate: 7.
