Caldon Glover – Labyrinthia (Album – Cyclic Law)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: American artist Cal Glover-Wessel joined hands together with Cyclic Law to unleash the new Caldon Glover album. He’s also busy under the Azfarat moniker.

Content: From the very first seconds of this work you feel absorbed into a work of darkness and torment. “Labyrinthia” is an album reminding me of good-old Dark-Ambient productions. Low, resonating, sound sculptures now and then recovered with whispering, ghost-like, vocals bring the listener into a state of confusion. The album is now and then reminding me of the early magic of Lustmord.

+ + + : I wasn’t familiar at all with Caldon Glover and had a true shock discovering this album. This music stands for top notch Dark-Ambient; well-crafted and meticulous compositions with a strong visual appeal. The music clearly stands for obscurity; the most hidden and tormented places of the human brain symbolized by irresistible, disturbing, low sounds. The album reveals a succession of masterpieces. This is without a shadow of a doubt the best Cyclic Law-production from 2022!

– – – : No real minus points to mention.

Conclusion: Caldon Glover has accomplished a true masterpiece in Dark-Ambient music.

Best songs: “The Door In The Unnamed Tower”, “A Cyclopean Plexus”, “For Orcus”, “Summoning The Cartographer”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: https://caldonglover.wordpress.com / www.facebook.com/caldonglovermusic

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw