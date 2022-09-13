Portuguese dark rock act Order in Chaos announces debut album – video for ‘S(k)in’ out now
“S(k)in” is the first album by the Portuguese band Order in Chaos and will be…
“S(k)in” is the first album by the Portuguese band Order in Chaos and will be available in physical format in Early October 2022. You can expect influences ranging from gothic rock, alternative rock, metal to new wave and synth pop throughout the 12 songs on this album.
The band consists of the 4 musicians Hugo Santos, João Serôdio, César Lopes and Elisabete Martins.
You can already view the video of the song “S(k)in” right below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether