Portuguese dark rock act Order in Chaos announces debut album – video for ‘S(k)in’ out now

September 13, 2022 bernard

“S(k)in” is the first album by the Portuguese band Order in Chaos and will be available in physical format in Early October 2022. You can expect influences ranging from gothic rock, alternative rock, metal to new wave and synth pop throughout the 12 songs on this album.

The band consists of the 4 musicians Hugo Santos, João Serôdio, César Lopes and Elisabete Martins.

You can already view the video of the song “S(k)in” right below.


