øjeRum – Reversed Cathedral (Album – Cyclic Law)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Paw Grabowski has been active as øjeRum for numerous years and has released an endless number of productions on a wide range of labels. This Danish artist is also a talented collage artist. “Reversed Cathedral” is his first work released by Cyclic Law.
Content: “Reversed Cathedral” is an opus inviting the listener to join in for an imaginary journey throughout the abyss. It’s a work to dream away and with an explicit cinematic appeal.
+ + + : The main characteristic of the work is the use of a Mannborg Harmonium. I first didn’t know what this sound was all about but it’s a very specific and mysterious sound which also has something deeply authentic. The way the album has been produced creates an overwhelming and prosper effect which in a way fits to the title of the album. It creates a visual appeal which is mainly coming through at “The Smile” and “The Gift”.
– – – : The songs become pretty similar after a while. The album also has something atypical for the Cyclic Law roster. It took me time to get into it.
Conclusion: øjeRum brings a part of dark prosperity to Cyclic Law but I can’t say this is the best label release of the year.
Best songs: “The Smile”, “The Gift”, “The Appearing”.
Rate: 6½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/oejerum
