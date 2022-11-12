Orbel – Lur Hezea (Album – Usopop Diskak / Medication Time Records)

Genre/Influences: Ethereal, Industrial.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Three years after Orbel’s debut album “Hegan” the French group delivers a second opus featuring eight songs.

Content: It’s not an easy job defining the sound universe of Orbel. The opening track sounds dark and intriguing, briefly evoking Massive Attack with ethereal vocals on top. The Ethereal aspect appears to be a red line all over the album featuring heavenly, female, voices and Basque. Sound-wise you’ll discover heavy, Industrial, like guitar play mixed with dark atmospheres and slow rhythms.

+ + + : Orbel’s sound universe has something fascinating and mysterious. They bring different influences together resulting in a kind of ‘Apocalyptic-Industrial-Ethereal & Post-Rock’-sound. It makes the particularity and originality of the work while the vocals have this bewitching sensation.

– – – : I regret there are only eight songs featured while some of them are pretty short.

Conclusion: Orbel is an interesting discovery dealing with an interesting mix of Ethereal and Industrial.

Best songs: “Irentsi”, “Orbain Irekiak”, Heriozko Giltza”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.weareorbel.com / www.facebook.com/weareorbel

Labels: www.usopop.com/fr/usopop-diskak/ www.facebook.com/usopop / www.facebook.com/medicationtimerecords