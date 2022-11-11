Depraved Priest – Obey (Album – Sector Industrial Producciones)

November 11, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: After a disappointing self-titled debut album (2020) Mexican formation Depraved Priest strikes back with thirteen new songs.

Content: Influences are rather similar but I got the feeling listening to another formation. Depraved Priest deals with EBM and dark-Electronics. Vocals are now and then reminding me of Leather Strip. Sound-wise I noticed an instrumental song with Front 242 influences while another cut sounds like it was infused by early Ministry.

+ + + : The evolution and especially global improvement of the production is absolutely amazing. In no time Depraved Priest became a mature formation composing well-crafted and alluring Dark-EBM. They compose cool melody lines and reinforce their work with Industrial sound treatments. The instrumental “Down Below” is a great exposure of the band’s evolution in writing and might appeal to ‘242’-fans.

– – – : The production of the vocals can be more professional for a few songs.

Conclusion: Depraved Priest took me by surprise and I salute the efforts this band put in the writing and production of their songs. While the debut was forgettable we now better can keep an eye on this band.

Best songs: “Down Below”, “Nobody Knows”, “Mind Driller”, “United”, “Heretic”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/depravedpriest

Label: www.sector-industrial.com / www.facebook.com/sector.industrial.producciones


