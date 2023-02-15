France based darkwave / trip rock act Orbel announces remix album ‘Reworks’ – Check out a first teaser

The (excellent) Bayonne, France based darkwave / trip rock act Orbel has announced its next release, “Reworks”, which is a remix of their second album “Lur Hezea” (released November 4th 2022 on Usopop Diskak and Medication Time Records).

“Reworks” holds 8 collaborations with artists ranging from noise to dance (worriedaboutsatan, Drowse, Mondkopf, Almeeva, Lucian Moreau, El_Txef_A, Tom Beaudouin and Lumi). “Reworks” will be released digitally on all platforms on May 12, 2023.

The announcement comes accompanied by the following teaser.

You can already check out their rather excellent album “Lur Hezea” below.

