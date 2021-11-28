Danish artist øjeRum offers ‘Stigma’ book and CD exploring the complex relationship of humans and plants

Here’s a special item from the Cyclic Law label which is worth your attention. Out now is øjeRum’s “Stigma” book and CD. The 144 pages hardcover book (176mmm x 254mm) includes a CD holding 2 tracks with a running time of approximately 60 minutes.

The limited edition of 500 copies offers a retrospective of artworks by Danish artist øjeRum (Paw Grabowski) exploring the complex relationship of humans and plants.





Paw: “Extending far back into our joint evolutionary history our deep relationship with, and understanding of, plants has enabled us to harness their nutritional, medicinal, and aesthetic benefits. Plants are central to our well-being, not only as food, but also as key components of our cultures, religions, and medicines.”

A release holding some exquisite artwork on top. Check out the excerpt below. You can order this release right here.