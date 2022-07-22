NYIÞ – ᚢᛁᛋᚿᛁ•ᚼᛆᛏᛁ•ᚼᚱᛅ (Album – Cyclic Law)

July 22, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Dark-Ambient, Industrial, Cinematic. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: NYIÞ is an Icelandic project you…

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Dark-Ambient, Industrial, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: NYIÞ is an Icelandic project you pronounce as ‘Neeth’. After several self-released productions this album is the official debut album featuring a selection of ‘older’ cuts.

Content: The sound universe of NYIÞ represents a wide sonic canvas which is however driven by darkness and oppressive atmospheres. They can be now into dark reverie accentuated by trumpet play and next into a personal interpretation of Folk mixed with Industrial elements. The Industrial exponent is next accentuated by guitar play reminding me of early Swans. The last part of the album evolves into Dark-Ambient and obscure cinematic passages.

+ + + : The work takes off by a great and original track with a brilliant trumpet sound which comes back into other cuts as well. “Hati Þá Guð Og Helgir Englar Allir” is another attention grabber with this magic trumpet sound. But I especially salute the open-minded approach of this project which is hard to label although related to familiar, darker, styles. You’ll also notice passages with vocals and chants accentuating the dreamy darkness of the work.

– – – : The work sounds a bit versatile as well and that’s maybe the tracks have been composed over different years.

Conclusion: NYIÞ is a particular project meant to entertain dark souls.

Best songs: “Decompose”, “Hati Þá Guð Og Helgir Englar Allir”, “Rót”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/NYIÞ-919034964844185

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw


