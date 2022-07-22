Kloob & Onasander – Tempestarii (Album – Winter-Light)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Two years after their successful album “Mundus Patet”, Dani Kloob (Spain) and Maurizio Landini (Italy) accomplished a new collaborative album. The album is a new conceptual work driven by Medieval faith in Weather magicians.

Content: From the very first seconds and notes both artists lead the listener into an obscure, dark, and frightening sound atmosphere. The overwhelming atmospheres are accentuated by Industrial noises and echoing percussion sounds. You’ll notice passages featuring humming voices and female chants which now and then inject an Ritual touch on top of the production.

+ + + : It’s great to see both artists collaborated together again. There’s a true chemistry between both artists and you really get the sensation listening to a real project instead of collaboration. The production is one again overwhelming creating a sensation of torment. You don’t really feel comfortable and relaxed listening to this work, but that’s exactly what you expect from this music genre. The tracks are fully accomplished with numerous little sonic details.

– – – : I can’t say the album has any real minus points.

Conclusion: Hard to say if this new opus is better than its predecessor but I can only advise listening to both productions which stands for top notch Dark-Ambient music.

Best songs: “The Malefici”, “Furious Dawn”, “Nocturnal Harvest”, “De Grandine And Tonitruis”.

Rate: 8½.

Artists: www.facebook.com/kloobmusic / www.facebook.com/onasander

Label: www.winter-light.nl / www.facebook.com/winter.light.1